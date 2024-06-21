WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rolling lane closures planned on E.C. Row Expressway for grass cutting

    E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    There will be rolling lane closures as the City of Windsor Parks staff cuts grass along the E.C. Row Expressway over the next three weeks.

    Work is scheduled to start Saturday, June 22, and continue for approximately three weeks. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

    Cutting will take place on the centre median, roadside shoulders and on- and off-ramps between Huron Church Road and Banwell Road.

    Rolling lane closures will be in effect in these areas and staff will endeavor to minimize traffic disruptions during rush-hour periods (7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

    Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down when seeing workers and traffic protection equipment on or near the roadways.

    For more information on City of Windsor services, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.

