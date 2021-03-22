WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they arrested a 25-year-old woman twice in the same day.

The woman was released from courts with several conditions on March 18. One of those conditions stated that the woman was not to attend a specific address on Bloomfield Road.

Sunday morning, police say they located the woman on the property and she was arrested. The 25-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was charged with failing to comply with her release conditions and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Sunday afternoon, the woman was released from court with conditions pending a future court date of April 20.

Police responded to a disturbance at a motel on Queens Line on Sunday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman had damaged an air conditioning unit and threatened neighbours across the road.

The woman was arrested again and charged with uttering threats and mischief under $5000. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.