Map of Ford Fireworks road closures and restricted access

Windsor police are letting the public know about road closures for the fireworks show over the Detroit River on Monday.

The Ford Fireworks show is scheduled to start at 10:05 p.m. Thousands are expected to gather along the Windsor waterfront to watch the spectacle.

Police say if you’re planning to go, please consider walking, biking, or shuttling downtown as there will be several road closures.

Transit Windsor is offering free shuttle bus service for the evening. Shuttles will leave Devonshire Mall beginning at 6 p.m. from Sydney Avenue, with return service beginning immediately after the fireworks and continuing until approximately 12:15 a.m.

Many streets will have restricted access to the downtown area beginning at 6 p.m. Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Source: Ted Kloske)

A reminder that if your vehicle is parked in the restricted areas labeled no parking zones after 6 p.m., the vehicles illegally parked will be subject to removal.

You can find more information about the event online.