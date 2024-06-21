WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow

    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor.

    Essex OPP officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 20, where they located four deceased individuals.

    While the cause of death and their identities cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.OPP officers are investigating four deaths in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    Postmortem examinations will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in London.

    The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.OPP officers are investigating four deaths in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence for the next several days.

    Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News