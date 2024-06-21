4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor.

Essex OPP officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 20, where they located four deceased individuals.

While the cause of death and their identities cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. OPP officers are investigating four deaths in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Postmortem examinations will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in London.

The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. OPP officers are investigating four deaths in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence for the next several days.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.