WINDSOR
Windsor

    • What should Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington offer by 2050?

    ESHC
    Share

    Erie Shores Healthcare officials have spent the last two years plotting their next 25.

    “Erie Shores 2050 is about growth and opportunity,” said ESHC president and CEO Kristin Kennedy in a news release Friday. “As we all know, our communities are growing in both population and economic diversity and with that comes growing pains. So, the timing is right to start engaging the communities and people we serve about what they would like to see in their local hospital.”

    They have launched a website www.erieshores2050.ca to present their ideas and to collect public input.

    For now, however, there are no specific details about what the hospital will look like, pending Ministry of Health approval.

    Officials tell CTV News, the Ministry gets to look at their proposal first, before ESHC can speak about the ideas publicly.

