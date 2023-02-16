Chatham-Kent police looking to identify suspect in assault investigation

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify a woman they allege was involved in an assault at a Home Hardware earlier this week.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, police are looking to identify a woman in connection with an assault investigation that occurred on Feb. 13 at approximately 8:29 a.m. at Home Hardware on Grand Avenue East in Chatham, Ont.

Police said the woman is described as a white female, approximately 5’6”, wearing a dark blue vest, a long-sleeve grey top, sunglasses, grey pants, black shoes with white soles and a bright orange satchel cross bag.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Const. Donald Letourneau at donaldl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).