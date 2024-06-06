Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn is retiring, replacement announced

The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board is announcing a change in leadership.

Chief Gary Conn is retiring and Deputy Chief Kirk Earley will assume command.

The board has received and accepted Chief Gary Conn’s intentions to retire on June 14.

Conn was appointed as Chief Designate of Police in April 2015 and officially took over as Chief of Police for Chatham-Kent in May 2015.

“It has been both an honour and a privilege to serve the residents of Chatham-Kent as a police officer and your Chief of Police,” said Conn. “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the municipality, community, the police services board of Chatham-Kent, our senior officers, entire membership, and Associations. Your trust, support, and collaboration have been the bedrock of our success. It is the strength of our community that has enabled us to create a safer and more inclusive environment for all.”

Board chair Patrick Weaver said Chief Conn has been an integral part of the organization and has demonstrated exceptional leadership internally and externally.

“Chief Conn has always focused on community safety and his contributions at all levels of government has and will continue to positively impact Chatham-Kent for the foreseeable future,” said Weaver.

The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board immediately initiated a replacement process and announced that Earley will assume command as the Chief Designate effective June 15, until his official swearing in on June 19.

“Deputy Chief Earley has displayed a strong commitment to the service and community for over 27 years. Deputy Chief Earley is deeply rooted in the Chatham-Kent Community, being born, and raised here. He understands the organization, the people, and the needs of the community. The Board has full confidence in Kirk’s ability, with an extensive career in all aspects of the organization, this will serve him well as he leads the service into the future,” said Weaver.

Chief Designate Earley is a 27yr veteran and began his career with the Chatham Police Service as a special constable in 1997. In 1998 Kirk was sworn in as a constable with the newly formed Chatham-Kent Police Service. Kirk has spent time over his career, in Community Patrol, Training, Community Priority Action Team, Major Crime, and the Intelligence Section. Kirk has also held various supervisory roles in each Branch of the Services, gaining extensive experience in a multitude of levels.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be given this opportunity and I thank the Board for their support. There are so many amazing individuals I have had the pleasure of working with over the years, and each relationship developed has had an impact on this achievement. A key priority for our success will be ensuring the health and well-being of our members,” said Earley.

The Change of Command and Swearing in Ceremony will occur on June 19, at 11 a.m. at the Municipality of Chatham-Kent Civic Centre in council chambers.