WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Healthcare Alliance has accepted its first patient transfer from the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday to help ease pressure on the broader healthcare system.

The accepted the patient in partnership with the Chatham-Kent EMS. A news release from CKHA says patients are being transferred out of hotspots regions in response to “all-time high COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.

“It is our duty and moral obligation to help our neighbours during this difficult time,” said Lori Marshall, president and CEO, CKHA. “I’m proud of our staff and physicians at CKHA for their dedication to saving lives across our province. Please do your part to help us weather this third wave by following all public health and lockdown measures.”

Hospitals across the province are relying on the leadership of the Provincial Critical Care Command Table, CKHA says.

The hospital’s ICU occupancy sits at 50 per cent capacity currently, with five of ten beds in use. There are two patients with COVID-19 at CKHA, one is a resident from outside Chatham-Kent.

Based on provincial direction, the hospital continues to “ramp down” non-urgent and elective/scheduled procedures to allow for patient transfers from hotspot regions with a quick turnaround time.