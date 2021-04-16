WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex-Windsor EMS drove to Toronto Thursday to pick-up the first two patients to be transferred to Windsor hospitals.

Chief Bruce Krauter says two ambulances are being made available for any future transfers which may become a regular service.

Krauter says Toronto area hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients and it was an east decision to provide the transport service.

“Speaking for Essex County, Windsor-Essex we can’t really afford putting our community to help out GTA, but right now we can afford to put those ambulances there and we will help out our neighbours around the province,” he says.

Krauter tells CTV Windsor additional staff are being used and it doesn’t affect the regular ambulance deployment for the area.