WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing $7.3 million for critical upgrades at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s (CKHA) Wallaceburg Site.

The funding will pay for construction of a new power plant to replace aging equipment with new boilers, generators and electrical distribution equipment.

The Replacement Power Plant Project marks the beginning of a phased approach to redeveloping the Wallaceburg Site to meet the community’s needs for several years.

“Today’s celebration reiterates our mission that CKHA is one team, two sites serving Chatham and rural Kent,” said Greg Aarssen, board chair for CKHA. “We are pleased to officially welcome construction crews to begin this important work. There is much to look forward to with the redevelopment of this site and the future of health care delivery for the patients we will serve.”

The new power plant will support the following services as part of the hospital’s redevelopment plan:

24 hour emergency department

5 inpatient beds

Ambulatory Care including specialty clinics

Diagnostic imaging including radiology and ultrasound

Respiratory therapy

Physiotherapy

Laboratory services

“This is the first major building block for the hospital’s redevelopment,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. “This is something very close to my heart. We’re committed to the highest level of care and service for the communities of Wallaceburg, north Kent, and south Lambton.”

The Wallaceburg site expansion is part of the province’s plan to update hospital infrastructure in Chatham-Kent and follows an earlier $1.5 million grant to replace old heating and cooling distribution equipment.

“Today we celebrate an exciting step in local health care delivery at CKHA’s Wallaceburg Site,” said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “The construction of the replacement power plant is the backbone to ensuring service delivery for this community into the future and is another example of how the province is supporting high-quality and timely access to health care.”

The power plant is expected to be completed in 2021 with minimal disruption to patient services.