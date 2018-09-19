

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor has been recognized for giving back to the community.

During the Multicultural Council's Annual General Meeting, Caesars Windsor Cares was presented with the Herb Gray Harmony Award.

“They support a welcoming community and it's our pleasure to award them with that prestigious award,” says Fred Francis, director of programs and developments.

In its 16th years, the award celebrates individuals and groups who have made an outstanding contribution to building a welcoming community.

Caesars also announced Tuesday evening that they will be the lead sponsor for the Harmony Ribbon Campaign.

Regional president of Caesars Entertainment Kevin Laforet says the campaign is about diversity and a more inclusive community.