51-year-old woman faces impaired driving charge after veering into traffic: WPS

Windsor police charged a 51-year-old woman with impaired driving after she allegedly veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in east Windsor.

Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East at Jos Janisse Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a motorist crossed into oncoming traffic on Wyandotte Street East and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

When speaking to the suspect motorist, officers say they detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech.

The Tecumseh woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.