WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 51-year-old woman faces impaired driving charge after veering into traffic: WPS

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police charged a 51-year-old woman with impaired driving after she allegedly veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in east Windsor.

    Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East at Jos Janisse Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

    Through investigation, officers say they learned that a motorist crossed into oncoming traffic on Wyandotte Street East and collided head-on with another vehicle.

    The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

    When speaking to the suspect motorist, officers say they detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech.

    The Tecumseh woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.

