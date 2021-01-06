WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres has purchased a new accessible van to start the new year with home visits and community outreach services.

The CKCHC was awarded funding through the AgriSpirit Fund in September and received a donation form Farm Cred Canada to help with the new van.

“We are grateful for the support from Farm Credit Canada coupled with a previous donation towards a mobile unit from a generous donor which has allowed us to replace the aging van and continue to provide many important services throughout our community,” said CKCHC executive director Sherri Saunders.

The CKCHC offers a number of programs and services throughout the region including its Age Well program which aims to keep people safe and thriving in their home by helping with home safety assessments, home exercise programs and health education for chronic disease management.

The van will help program staff to bring these services to client’s homes.

It will also be used to support CKCHC team members provide home visits and wide outreach along with health promotion programs.

The van can also be used for clients who lack access to other transportation options when transportation is a barrier to receiving care.