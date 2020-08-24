Advertisement
Mobile drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic planned for Dresden
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic is taking place in Dresden this week.
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with Chatham-Kent EMS, CK Public Health, Family Health Teams and the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres will host the mobile clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dresden Raceway at 1244 North Street.
Anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 swab test can go this clinic and receive a test. This testing initiative will also be available to residents who do not arrive in a vehicle.
The mobile drive-thru COVID-19 clinic will operate as follows:
- Enter the drive-thru clinic using the Chandler Street entrance. No appointment is necessary.
- Signage will direct patients upon arrival for both those who arrive in vehicles and those who do not. You do not need to be in a vehicle to attend the clinic, walk ups are welcome.
- A staff member will register you while you are in your car. Please bring a valid Ontario health card.
- The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car; please remain in your car after you register to receive a test.
- Patients will be sent home with information on self-isolation and how to view their test results online.
CK Public Health will only be contacting the following clients/patients whom:
- Test positive for COVID-19
- Were tested symptomatic (showing symptoms)
- Were referred for testing by a healthcare professional
- Were tested at their workplace due to a potential COVID-19 exposure
CKHA is also reminding the public about the availability of COVID-19 testing at its COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at 47 Emma Street in Chatham. Hours of operation are between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Please note the last appointment takes place at 4:20 p.m. It is recommended that patients book an appointment with the online booking tool.