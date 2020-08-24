WINDSOR, ONT. -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic is taking place in Dresden this week.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with Chatham-Kent EMS, CK Public Health, Family Health Teams and the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres will host the mobile clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dresden Raceway at 1244 North Street.

Anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 swab test can go this clinic and receive a test. This testing initiative will also be available to residents who do not arrive in a vehicle.

The mobile drive-thru COVID-19 clinic will operate as follows:

Enter the drive-thru clinic using the Chandler Street entrance. No appointment is necessary.

Signage will direct patients upon arrival for both those who arrive in vehicles and those who do not. You do not need to be in a vehicle to attend the clinic, walk ups are welcome.

A staff member will register you while you are in your car. Please bring a valid Ontario health card.

The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car; please remain in your car after you register to receive a test.

Patients will be sent home with information on self-isolation and how to view their test results online.

CK Public Health will only be contacting the following clients/patients whom:

Test positive for COVID-19

Were tested symptomatic (showing symptoms)

Were referred for testing by a healthcare professional

Were tested at their workplace due to a potential COVID-19 exposure

CKHA is also reminding the public about the availability of COVID-19 testing at its COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at 47 Emma Street in Chatham. Hours of operation are between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Please note the last appointment takes place at 4:20 p.m. It is recommended that patients book an appointment with the online booking tool.