WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance will be temporarily cancelling all elective and non-urgent procedures at the hospital starting Thursday in response to rising critical care needs in the community.

A news release from CKHA said the “difficult decision” was made in a meeting Monday night with the surgical heads of service and surgical leadership.

Cancer surgeries and procedures will not be cancelled.

“This temporary measure will allow us to respond to the rising urgent critical care needs of both our community and region,” hospital officials said. “These cancellations are likely to continue throughout the weeks that follow until we begin to see a decline in patients requiring critical care beds.”

CKHA said as of Tuesday morning, its occupancy in both the intensive care unit and progressive care unit is at 100 per cent, with nine vented patients now in ICU.

Overall occupancy for medical, surgical and critical care is at 92 per cent (excluding 20 regional beds that are available). The hospital says patient flow is challenged along with maintaining private rooms due to isolation precautions.

“We have reached the point where we must look at all our available resources to meet the demands of high need areas. This will require us to begin the process of staff redeployment again,” CKHA said.

The hospital says it also expects to receive additional patient transfers from Windsor Regional Hospital this week as “they deal with their highest number of COVID-19 positive inpatients since the outset of the pandemic.”

As of Monday, WRH has 74 in-patients admitted to hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

CKHA says due to isolation protocols and ageing infrastructure at WRH it cannot accommodate safe, quality care for all of the patients.

The hospitals are working together to determine the most appropriate acute care patients to transfer to Chatham.