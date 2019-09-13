

CTV Windsor





A Canadian baseball legend is being honoured by a Chatham-Kent brewery.

'Fergie' s Classic Pilsner' is being launched at Sons of Kent, in honour of Chatham's own Ferguson Jenkins.

Brewery co-founder Colin Chrysler the traditional pilsner is crisp and refreshing with subtle hop aromas notable in classic pilsner style beers.

Jenkins was born in Chatham in 1942.

Number 31 was Canada's first major league baseball player inducted in the Hall of Fame, pitching 18 seasons in the majors and amassing more than 3,000 strikeouts.

Proceeds from 'Fergie's Classic Pilsner' will go to the Children's Treatment Centre and Foundation of Chatham-Kent to support future construction of a new building.

The limited edition craft beer is available at Sons of Kent and rolls out to select LCBO stores on September 16.