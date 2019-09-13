

CTV Windsor





Windsor's largest craft brewery scooped up six awards at the annual Ontario Brewing Awards.

Walkerville Brewery is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Friday. The brewery took home four gold medals for their Purity Pilsner, Waterfront Wit, Easy Stout and the Kremlin Russian Imperial Stout.

The Geronimo IPA and Honest Lager took home bronze medals.

“We are really proud of these awards and the continued hard work of our brewing staff in achieving them,” says Ian Gourlay, co-owner of Walkerville Brewery. “We also congratulate all the other winners who showcased the range of world class craft beers available in Ontario and in particular across Windsor.”

Other local crafters also took home awards. The Grove Brew House in Kingsville won a silver medal for its George The Ghost wheat beer and a gold medal for its Westcott Cream Ale.

Frank Brewing Company in Tecumseh took home a pair of bronze medals for its No-Nonsense Lagered Ale and Honey Habanero varieties.