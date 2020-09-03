WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent animal rescue farm got some extra help from Pet Valu after a fire caused $400,000 in damage and killed 10 animals.

Pet Valu representatives gave Lauren Edwards, founder and owner of Charlotte’s Freedom Farm, a $5,000 donation to help care for the rescue animals left homeless following the fire that destroyed their barn in July.

“When we learned about the fire we were in absolute shock. Lauren is a valued member of the Pet Valu family so we all felt the loss,” says Adam Woodward, VP of franchise store operations. “We have followed Charlotte’s Freedom Farm for years so we are very aware of what a special place it is. We hope this donation will help keep the rescue animals on the farm safe while Lauren is rebuilding.”

Charlotte’s Freedom Farm is home to 30 animals rescued from the farm industry, including pigs, goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, a donkey, and an alpaca.

Edwards says she wasn’t expecting the donation.

“I have no words, I’m shocked and grateful. It was so generous of Pet Valu to support the farm and the animals in this way,” says Edwards.

Edwards says that rebuilding is already in progress. The framing is done and the concrete will be poured this week.