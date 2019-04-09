

A man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after alleging he was robbed and assaulted by three Windsor women.

Police say he showed up to Windsor Police Headquarters at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 18.

He told officers he had been threatened, assaulted and robbed of a quantity of cash by three women in an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The complainant explained to police he was able to leave the apartment and immediately reported the incident.

Police say investigators used video surveillance to help identify the suspects.

Two days later, officers were able to arrest two suspects after a traffic stop.

On April 9, police located the third suspect in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue and arrested her without incident.

Brittany Brouillette, 30, is charged with robbery with a weapon and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Natasha Clarke, 43, is charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and facilitating a breach of recognizance.

Natasha Hill, 39, is charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon , uttering threats, breach of recognizance and two counts of breach of probation.

