WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent health officials are “disheartened and worried” about the direction COVID-19 is taking in the region, saying the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at capacity, and the majority of patients are unvaccinated.

Top hospital staff are again pleading with unvaccinated residents to get their shots.

“It is the best thing that we can do to protect ourselves and others,”says Chatham-Kent Heath Alliance President and CEO Lori Marshall.

Marshall says there are 16 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 who remain unvaccinated.

Marshall says five of those people are in the ICU, with two needing ventilation.

“We’ve all heard this tune before or seen this show before in terms of when hospitals become overwhelmed,” says Marshall. “The only outlet that we have is to reduce our scheduled care and that impacts then on surgical patients who may have to be cancelled.”

Marshall fears surgeries may have to be cancelled saying scheduling is currently day-to-day noting medical, surgical, and critical care beds are also near capacity.

“Again, we are not doing that at this stage but it is something that I am really worried and concerned about that we may have to go down that road again,” she adds.

Marshall notes the current average age of an ICU patient is 61, saying the ages range between 20 to 93.

