Change your clocks, change your batteries

As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.

Clocks officially move back by one hour at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Fire departments suggest changing your batteries at least once a year and daylight saving time is the perfect chance to do so.

On top of the end of daylight saving, carbon monoxide awareness week runs until Nov. 7.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas and is not possible to detect it without a properly functioning carbon monoxide alarm.

The side effects of carbon monoxide exposure includes headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse, loss of consciousness and death.

“The importance of having a carbon monoxide alarm installed outside all sleeping areas and the role it plays in preventing deaths cannot be stressed enough,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario’s Fire Marshal.

“The law is in place to save lives and only a working carbon monoxide alarm will identify the presence of a carbon monoxide leak in your home before it’s too late.”