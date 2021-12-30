Cause of $1.5 million fire in Dover, Ont. undetermined

Windsor, Ont. -

No one was injured following a $1.5 million fire at a migrant housing and office space building in Dover on Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent fire crews from three stations responded to the blaze around 8 a.m. at the former Beddell’s frozen food warehouse at 8323 Dover Centre Line.

When crews first arrived on scene, heavy smoke was showing from the front half of the building.

Crews worked defensively to extinguish the fire and an excavator was called to knock down the back half of the building that was attached to a larger warehouse, fire officials say.

Chatham-Kent police and EMS were also on scene as firefighters worked to put out the place.

The Office of the Fire Marshall was notified and the damages are estimated at $1.5 million.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains undetermined.