If you are looking for a job, you will want to be in Chatham on Wednesday.

Cascades Casino is holding a career fair for its new $36 million gaming facility.

The company says it is looking to hire 200 people for all gaming and hospitality positions – from dealers to restaurant staff.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the John D. Bradley Centre.

Applicants are asked to bring their resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

Construction on the new Cascades Casino started last summer and the CEO of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment said in February that construction is ahead of schedule.

The gaming facility is being built at the site of the former Wheels inn at the corner of Keil Drive and Richmond Street.

It is expected to open sometime this summer.

The 45,000 square foot building will feature 333 slots and 12 table games, and two non-age restricted restaurants.