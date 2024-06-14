Carnival kicks off on Windsor’s riverfront

The popular World’s Finest Shows carnival will be on Windsor’s riverfront for the next two weeks.

The carnival runs from June 14 – 30 at 450 Riverfront Civic Terrace at Festival Plaza.

The price for wristband tickets is $45.00 per person/ per day (available only on grounds). Single tickets are also available.

A midway is also set up along the plaza. The event offers traditional food like cotton candy, hot dogs and more, including a Ferris wheel, fun rides, and no shortage of carnival games.

The annual riverfront carnival has been attracting visitors for over 40 years.