WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Carnival kicks off on Windsor’s riverfront

    'The World’s Finest Show’ is seen in Windsor, Ont. in June 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) 'The World’s Finest Show’ is seen in Windsor, Ont. in June 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    The popular World’s Finest Shows carnival will be on Windsor’s riverfront for the next two weeks.

    The carnival runs from June 14 – 30 at 450 Riverfront Civic Terrace at Festival Plaza.

    The price for wristband tickets is $45.00 per person/ per day (available only on grounds). Single tickets are also available.

    A midway is also set up along the plaza. The event offers traditional food like cotton candy, hot dogs and more, including a Ferris wheel, fun rides, and no shortage of carnival games.

    The annual riverfront carnival has been attracting visitors for over 40 years.

