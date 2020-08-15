WINDSOR, ONT. -- A small town in Essex is rallying around one of their own.

A car wash fundraiser is just one of the many events for Brandon Bezaire.

“I’m so proud to be from Harrow it’s my home and forever will be,” Bezaire said.

The 30-year-old was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. He received the tough news seven weeks ago and restaurants and other businesses have all pinched in.

According to his GoFundMe page, Bezaire will pursue aggressive chemotherapy treatment which will be administered in London and Chatham.

“Anything that this town needs everybody in the community gets together to help out and that’s what one of the perks of owning a business is you’re in a position to help people by doing an event like this where people are going through difficult times,” said the owner of Harrow Car Wash, Zac Braga.

More fundraising initiatives are planned, and the GoFundMe page has already raised more than $34,000.