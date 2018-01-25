

CTV News





The Windsor West PC candidate has released a statement after sexual misconduct allegations against Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown, who has resigned.

Windsor candidate Adam Ibrahim posted his statement on Twitter.

“I am very saddened to hear about these allegations against Patrick Brown last night. These are serious allegations that need to be addressed. I respect and support women. Women should always feel safe to come forward and no accusation should be taken lightly. I do not want that to detract from my own campaign or the PC party’s campaign. I am focussed on still bringing a voice to Windsor and being the change that we need.”

In a statement released early Thursday morning, Brown called the allegations false but says he is resigning after consulting with friends, family and caucus members.

"I will remain on as a MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations," said Brown, who is 39.

A separate statement from Ontario PC deputy leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark was released shortly after Brown’s and said they unanimously agree Brown couldn’t continue serving as the party’s leader.

"Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defense and due process, but he cannot lead us into an election as a result of these allegations," the statement read.

In interviews, the women allege inappropriate behavior by the rising political figure throughout his tenure as an elected official.

With files from CTVNews.ca.