WINDSOR, ONT. -- Many big name casinos are reopening in Las Vegas Thursday, but anyone hoping to visit Caesars Windsor will have to wait a little longer.

The Windsor casino has been temporarily closed since March 16.

Caesars Windsor director of advertising Scott Jenkins says they are waiting for an announcement from the government on a reopening date, but are continuing with renovations in the meantime.

“We continue to work on our reopening plans and they will be the result of extensive discussions and collaboration with all stakeholders including Unifor 444, OLG, AGCO and Caesars Entertainment,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins adds the plans will align with the guidance of the federal, provincial and municipal government and health authorities as their top priority is the health and safety of employees and guests.

They are taking advantage of the closure to work on completing hotel room updates along with enhancements to their restaurants.

“These renovations are in progress since the province as part of their Phase 1 reopening plans, have allowed construction crews to start working again,” says Jenkins.

Caesars has also previously released information about the cancellation and postponement of several shows due to the pandemic.