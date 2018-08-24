

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor officials say interior renovations to their four-diamond hotel are well underway with a limited number of luxury rooms available for reservations starting this fall in the Forum Tower.

Renovations have already started in the Forum Tower and will extend to the Augustus Tower with full completion set for late 2019.

Officials say the rooms and hallways on every floor are undergoing a stunning transformation with a modern, boutique hotel design.

“This exciting, upscale and modern renovation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering an unparalleled, world-class resort experience,” says Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

“We will continue to offer our guests a variety of luxury amenities they have come to expect from the Caesars brand.”

Caesars Windsor Hotel is the only CAA/AAA Four-Diamond hotel in the city for 18 consecutive years and the only one in the Detroit region to be voted the Best Hotel award by Casino Player magazine for 17 years in a row.

The ‘chic modern’ makeover includes:

-New stylish, modern furniture in deep shades of charcoal and dove greys, rich sapphire blue and warm gold accents. Plush, linen and vegan-leather upholstery with black-metal and ash wood accents create an inviting living space to rest and relax;

-Naturally finished ash wood headboard and side tables with sleek wall mounted lighting fixtures;

-A unique Caesars stone and ash-wood work station with convenient USB ports and ample lighting;

-Upgraded LED 55” flat-screen TVs;

-High-end finishings include hexagon-patterned carpeting, linen wall-coverings and engineered wood floors in each room’s foyer;

-New upscale fine bedding and linens; and

-Curated modern photography artwork

For a sneak peek photo gallery of newly renovated rooms, visit caesarswindsor.com/hotel.