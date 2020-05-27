WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ceasars Windsor officials say they are now rescheduling shows into the fall and early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino issued an update on Wednesday as the property remains temporarily closed.

“We continue to closely monitor and follow government guidelines and look forward to restarting our Colosseum show programming when it is safe to do so under these government and health authority guidelines,” said a news release.

Casino officials say they are working diligently with the artists’ agencies to confirm new dates into the fall and early 2021.

“Providing rescheduled dates will allow our valued guests the opportunity to plan these dates in their calendar,” Caesars added.

The casino has been closed since March 16.

Specific dates will be announced at a later date once confirmed.

Postponed shows rescheduling to Fall 2020/Early 2021:

Bachman Cummings

Jason Bonham

Sebastian Maniscalco (three shows)

Pitbull

REO Speedwagon

Schitt’s Creek

Shinedown

Cancelled Shows

Kesha

Steve Miller

Tash Sultana

Ticket information:

Previously purchased tickets for these shows are valid and will be honoured on the new show dates. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.

Refunds for postponed shows will be available upon request through the original point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once Caesars Windsor re-opens. Once a scheduled show date has been announced for postponed shows purchases will have 30 days to request a refund.

For refunds from tickets purchased at Box Office Only - The Box Office is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to midnight.

All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice. Tickets remain on sale for these shows.