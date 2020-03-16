WINDSOR, ONT. -- Caesars Windsor has emptied following a decision by the Ontario, Lottery and Gaming Corporation to shut down casinos across the province to fend off the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the gaming floor closed at 4 a.m. while hotel guests needed to be out by noon.

“Just to be safe, I think things will be shut down for the next couple weeks and that’s probably what’s just going to happen,” said Rob Gri, speaking to CTV News as he packed his things to leave the casino. “We just came down here to meet some friends and it’s actually our first time down here in Windsor — and man, it’s really nice here.”

Caesars Windsor is the city’s second-largest employer, behind only the Fiat-Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant.

Performances by big-name artists like Ice Cube, Pitbull, REO Speedwagon and Jason Derulo have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be announced.

The health, safety and well-being of our employees and guests are our highest priority. With OLG’s recent announcement, we are working on an orderly shutdown based on the recommendation of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to temporarily close until further notice. pic.twitter.com/4gwOE6JraP — Caesars Windsor (@CaesarsWindsor) March 15, 2020

The move also impacted Chatham’s new Cascades Casino.

There are 24 gaming facilities in the province.

OLG says the health and safety of casino customers and employees is a priority, so decided to move forward with the temporary closure of its gaming facilities to help avoid the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

There is no date yet for re-opening.