Build more student housing to increase supply for residents, urges Windsor homeless shelter

The head of a Windsor homeless shelter is calling on upper levels of government and post-secondary institutions to assume greater responsibility for providing housing to students as a means of addressing the housing crisis in the region.

Street Help recently posted a photo on social media, showing the living conditions of one of its residents. A black tarp hangs over a chain that is wrapped around two tree trunks in west Windsor, forming a makeshift tent.

The person who sleeps in it is on a six-year-long waiting list for affordable housing, according to the photo caption.

Shelter administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says living conditions like the one seen in the photo are becoming more common in Windsor — and she attributes much of the blame on upper levels of government and post-secondary institutions.

"People used to try and camp out in public areas because they wanted people to see that they were safe. But then [the city] started destroying the encampments pretty quickly," she explained.

The current state of housing in Windsor-Essex is pushing many people into dire living conditions, according to Wilson-Furlonger.

"What really aggravates me is when I see I sign for student housing ... You will see people advertise housing only for students. That's discriminatory. You can't call that by any other word. It's discrimination to say we will only rent to a select group of people."

While she understands the need for students to have a place to stay during their studies, Wilson-Furlonger said the responsibility falls on the federal government, the University of Windsor and St. Clair College to ensure students are provided with housing accommodations before they reach Windsor.

"They pay their tuition. But when they're looking for a place to live, they can't find it ... and if you're a senior, disabled, on welfare, on unemployment, whatever your situation is, you can't find housing either," said Wilson-Furlonger, adding upper levels of government should mandate post-secondary institutions to build more housing units now.

"It's absolute mismanagement to allow so many people come in when you don't have a place to house them."

The University of Windsor and the federal government did not provide comment on this story.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said Ontario’s colleges and universities are "autonomous institutions."

"[They] are responsible for developing policies and procedures to govern their institutions, including decisions related to the admissions and enrolment of domestic and international students and the delivery of specific student supports (like tuition fees and housing initiatives)," the statement reads.

"While the Federal government is responsible for Canadian immigration policy and directives associated with international students’ study and work permits, all levels of government have a role to play in supporting the welcoming of international students, from their arrival in Ontario to creating conditions that make it easier for them to access postsecondary education."

The ministry added it is had invested $4.4 billion in the past three years to grow and enhance "community and supportive housing for vulnerable Ontarians and Indigenous people."

In 2021, St. Clair College opened a third residence building exclusively for international students. Residents are expected to use that time to get acclimated to life in Canada and must vacate after four months — the duration of their first semester.

"A lot of it has to do with choice. You can't make people have to stay at the college or university," said John Fairley, vice president of communications for St. Clair College.

"In some cases, they want to get a good deal. They don't want to pay the rate of just living at a college."

When asked about concerns over a shortage of housing provided by the college — leading to a decline in Windsor's housing availability — Fairley said the school is working on plans to build more residence units across Windsor and Chatham.