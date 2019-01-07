

CTV Windsor





The second annual Bright Lights Windsor attracted a record number of visitors.

Organizers estimate just over 100,000 people visited the light festival at Jackson Park from Dec. 7 to Jan. 6.

“The community can’t wait (and neither can we) to see what Bright Lights Windsor has in store for next year!” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen and to everyone who visited us from near and far: it was truly magical, and we owe it all to you!”

This year’s month-long festival featured three times more illumination and four times more displays, along with a holiday market, food and entertainment.

City officials say a particular priority for 2018, based on feedback from 2017, was to ensure that pathways were paved throughout the park.

The improvements assisted seniors and residents with wheelchairs.

Officials say spinoff benefits to local businesses were significant as well, with nearby restaurants and stores enjoying a big bump in activity.

Bright Lights cost $1.5 million the first year for capital and $1.5 million in the second year for capital.

This year’s operating cost was $297,500.