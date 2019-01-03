

CTV Windsor





There are only a handful of nights left to see Bright Lights Windsor before Jackson Park returns to normal, and the response appears to be mostly positive.

The month long festival wraps up Sunday Jan. 6, and city organizers are pleased with how things have gone so far this year.

Officials say roughly a thousand people check out the lights throughout the week and upwards of 6,000 people visit the park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

More than 60,000 people visited the inaugural festival last year.

Final attendance figures for this year won't be known until the event is over but it is expected records will be broken.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV Windsor a survey will go out later this month soon, so people can comment on what they liked and didn't like about Bright Lights.

“Every year we'll make improvements to make this festival bigger and better,” says Dilkens.

The mayor hopes other sponsors will come on board next year.

“We know sponsors wanted to be a part of it this year,” adds Dilkens.

Last year, $3 million was budgeted for the initial plans for the festival, but only half of that amount was spent.

This year’s Bright Lights Festival also included a market with more than 55 vendors who rotated weekends during December. Dilkens hopes to have the market every night next year.