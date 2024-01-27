Brick by brick, animal super powers on display in LaSalle
It’s opening weekend for a new unique and educational exhibit at the Event Centre at Lasalle Landing.
"It’s Sean Kenny's Animal Superpowers made with Lego bricks," says Parks and Rec spokesperson Scott Bisson. "He’s designed 26 pieces here that are just amazing, full life-size of different animals and (it) highlights all the superpowers each animal has."
Bisson says it costs the town $500,000 to borrow the exhibit from now until April 6th.
Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO® Bricks on Saturday January 27, 2024 (Michelle Maluske / CTV News Windsor)It’s open on weekend for the public and during the week, 50 schools have already signed up to bring students in for educational programming.
"The kids are going to go through and see this amazing art that an artist has built. But they're also going to learn about the superpowers and the science behind how these animals survive in their environment," says Bisson.
He says students will also learn some behind-the-scenes details about the engineering behind designing life-size animals with Lego bricks.
Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO® Bricks on Saturday January 27, 2024 (Michelle Maluske / CTV News Windsor)There is also an interactive play area for kids to start building their own Lego creations, a snack bar and merchandise counter.
