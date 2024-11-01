Nine of 12 vehicles in Detroit River reported stolen

An update has been provided on the 12 vehicles and one trailer pulled out of the Detroit River last month.

According to Const. Jamie Fummerton with the WPS Auto Theft Unit, nine of the 12 vehicles were reported stolen between 2001 and 2017.

The investigation is ongoing. Fummerton won’t rule out the possibility of arrests made in the future, but it depends on cooperation in the investigation.

He said many vehicle owners have already been paid out by insurance.

The vehicles were recovered from the water on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 around Mill Street and Peter Street in Olde Sandwich Towne. This was in preparation for development of the area.