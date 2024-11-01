Second suspect arrested after theft of over 100 pairs of shoes

Windsor police say a second suspect has been arrested after a commercial break-in involving the theft of over 100 pairs of shoes.

Police say Michael Bernard was arrested by OPP on Thursday.

He has been returned to Windsor to face charges of break-and-enter (x 2), possession of break-and-enter tools (x 2), wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 2), operation of a vehicle while prohibited (x 2), and failure to comply with a release order (x 2).

On Sept. 23, Windsor police responded to the break-in at a business in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue, which is where Devonshire Mall is located.

Officers said two people had broken into the building and stole around 100 pairs of name-brand shoes. The haul was valued at over $7,500. Police continued, saying the suspects put the stolen items into a vehicle, returning in another vehicle later to steal more items.

Both suspects were identified. A 50-year-old woman was also arrested in the 100 block of Division Road in Kingsville. She has been charged with break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information or know the location of the wanted suspect is asked to contact the Windsor police’s Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.