WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation underway on Central Avenue

    Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 1, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 1, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Share

    Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.

    The road is closed between Ontario Street and Franklin Street. The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

    No further details have been provided at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News