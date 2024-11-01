WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Weapons and drugs found during Chatham-Kent traffic stop

    The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    A traffic stop in Chatham-Kent has led to the discovery of firearms and drugs, and charges for a local man.

    While patrolling for stolen vehicles in the Bothwell area around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police saw a pickup truck approaching. After getting the license plate, an office tried to make a U-turn, but the truck sped away.

    Police tracked the vehicle back to a woman from Bothwell and as the officer was on the way to her home, saw the truck again and was able to do a traffic stop.

    According to police, the 36-year-old driver was driving while under suspension and while searching the vehicle, found a rifle, a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, materials used for drug packaging and over $1,000 in cash.

    He is facing 11 charges, including two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition and driving while suspended.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Thieves steal 2 Warhol prints, damage others in Dutch gallery heist

    Thieves blew open the door of an art gallery in the southern Netherlands and stole two works from a famous series of screen prints by American pop artist Andy Warhol and left two more badly damaged in the street as they fled the scene of the botched heist, the gallery owner said Friday.

    Bird flu spreading faster than 2023 in the EU, data shows

    Bird flu has been spreading faster in the European Union this season than a milder 2023, raising concerns of a repeat of previous crises that led to the deaths of tens of millions of poultry and renewing fears that it could expand to humans.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News