Weapons and drugs found during Chatham-Kent traffic stop

A traffic stop in Chatham-Kent has led to the discovery of firearms and drugs, and charges for a local man.

While patrolling for stolen vehicles in the Bothwell area around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police saw a pickup truck approaching. After getting the license plate, an office tried to make a U-turn, but the truck sped away.

Police tracked the vehicle back to a woman from Bothwell and as the officer was on the way to her home, saw the truck again and was able to do a traffic stop.

According to police, the 36-year-old driver was driving while under suspension and while searching the vehicle, found a rifle, a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, materials used for drug packaging and over $1,000 in cash.

He is facing 11 charges, including two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition and driving while suspended.