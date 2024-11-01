WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WPS working to deter shoplifting

    Windsor Police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service is working to deter shoplifting, offering specific tactical and strategic enforcement.

    The enforcement will help businesses catch repeat offenders.

    Deputy Chief Jason Crowley said many companies have a hands-off approach and many repeat offenders know this.

    Crowley is calling for big retailers to reconsider their approach to handling theft.

    “They have stores where you need your ID at the door or you’re not getting in,” he said.

    “These are things that aren’t in place in some places in Ontario. It’s time maybe to look into some of those things.”

