Remembrance Day programming in the City of Windsor

The City of Windsor has released its Remembrance Day programming for this year.

The city has partnered with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives and the WPS to bring the following events.

Window decals and city hall illumination

Window decals honouring Remembrance Day with pictures from the Canadian War Museum are on display on the main floor at Windsor’s City Hall. They will remain for the month of November.

From Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, City Hall will be lit up in red at night to honour veterans.

Decorative lighting on Ouellette Avenue

Decorative lighting along Ouellette Avenue will be lit in red and white each night from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, honouring veterans.

Museum Windsor programming

Nov. 9 will be the day Museum Windsor honours Remembrance Day. You can look forward to free admission at the Chimczuk Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the opening of the new South African (Boer) War Monument: Remembering Those Who Served exhibition, a staff-guided free tour of Dieppe Gardens’ military monuments at 2 p.m. and guided poppy-making craft for kids at 1 p.m. at the Chimczuk Museum.

For those looking to participate in the military monuments tour, you are asked to gather in the lobby of the Chimczuk Museum prior to the 2 p.m. start time.

Veterans Banner project

Street banners are on display in the Olde Riverside section of Wyandotte Street East. They will be on display until the end of November.

The banners feature names, dates and other information about local veterans. There are around 40 banners to see.

We Remember Their Stories

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, previously recorded videos of local veterans reflecting on their service, stories and comrades will be shared on City of Windsor social media pages.

Remembrance Day virtual conversations

Two virtual roundtable discussions that were recorded in 2020 and 2021 will be rebroadcast on social media on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens sat down with local veterans, officers and military family members to reflect on the contributions and stories of local veterans.

“Move Him Into The Sun” with Music Director Bruce Kotowich

On Nov. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Windsor Classic Chorale will play the annual free concert, honouring those who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars. A reception will follow.

Tickets are $25 general admission or $15 for students. They can be bought here.

Windsor’s official Remembrance Day service

Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials and members of the public will be present at the service on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The outdoor service will take place at the Cenotaph at City Hall Square featuring special guest speakers. It can be attended in person or broadcast live here. It will also be broadcast on YourTV.

Wreath-laying Information

Any organizations and people wanting to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day service have to pre-register with Ms. Bonnie Burian, the secretary of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee. She can be contacted at 519-973-4057 or at bburian@cogeco.ca. You could be asked to lay your wreath on site after 1 p.m. on Nov. 11.

“On Nov. 11, as we should every day, we remember those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for our freedom,” said Paul Lauzon, president of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee.

“We will never forget them. Once more this year, we welcome everyone to gather to remember. Join us in person or watch the television or online broadcasts. If you are unable to do either, then take a moment of silence at 11 a.m. or visit one of our many city monuments or Veterans sections of your local cemetery. We will remember. We will never forget.”