

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a dead body was found in Lake Erie in Leamington.

Members of the OPP and Leamington Fire Services responded to the report of a body located in the water in the 700 block of Point Pelee Drive on Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the human remains have been recovered and a forensic post mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday in London.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.