Black History Month kicks off with events at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum in Amherstburg, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The Amherstburg Freedom Museum in Amherstburg, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver