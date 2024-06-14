WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bingo! Essex man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

    John Pelat won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler. (Source: OLG) John Pelat won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    An Essex man is celebrating winning $100,000 with a scratch ticket.

    John Pelat won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler.

    The game is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75.

    The winning ticket was purchased at the Esso on University Avenue in Windsor.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News