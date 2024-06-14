Bingo! Essex man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
An Essex man is celebrating winning $100,000 with a scratch ticket.
John Pelat won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler.
The game is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Esso on University Avenue in Windsor.
BREAKING Trudeau, Modi shake hands on sidelines of G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Friday, a brief encounter many experts were not predicting.
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
BREAKING Sask. Teachers' Federation announces binding arbitration with province, sanctions to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and potentially a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
Flesh-eating animal tranquilizers showing up in growing proportion of Toronto street drugs
Those watching Toronto’s drug supply say animal tranquilizers which cause flesh-eating wounds are turning up in street drugs with concerning frequency.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship clues are all there, you just need to know where to look
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not talking about their current relationship, but they have already said plenty.
BREAKING Canada to host G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., next June
Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
DEVELOPING Several major weather advisories in place across Canada
CTVNews.ca is following several weather advisories across Canada. Follow along for updates.
Kitchener
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
Community comes together to search for missing Princeton man
The search continues for a man from Princeton, Ont. who was last seen on Saturday.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
London
-
Three people hurt in Middlesex County house fire
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
One person sent to hospital after fire in northwest London
Damage is estimated around $100,000 after a fire at a townhouse in London Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene on Chapman Court around 10:15 p.m.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Two drivers handed impaired driving related offences in Dufferin County
Dufferin OPP have charged two drivers in two days with impaired driving-related offences.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seize crack cocaine destined for northwestern Ont. community
A resident of Lasalle, Que., and two residents of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged after police stopped a vehicle headed north on Thursday.
-
Two charged with theft after North Bay police ‘bait’ them with unattended bike
Two people in North Bay have been charged after city police intentionally left a bicycle unattended and waited to see if anyone would try and steal it.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
-
Sault crash sends person on mobility scooter to hospital
A person on a mobility scooter was seriously after being hit by a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Sudbury area safety blitz sees 12 commercial vehicle taken off the road
A three-day safety blitz performed by Sudbury and provincial police alongside the Ministry of Transportation saw 12 commercial vehicles taken off the road and dozens of charges laid.
Ottawa
-
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Woodroffe Avenue homicide
A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's death in west Ottawa.
-
Chick-Fil-A to open location in Ottawa this fall
A giant billboard appeared in the Rideau Centre food court on Friday, saying a Chick-Fil-A will be opening in the fall of 2024.
Toronto
-
'A thief will think twice': Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Video shows arson suspect setting tow truck on fire: police
Toronto police are searching for a suspect caught on video setting a tow truck on fire outside a house in Vaughan on Friday.
-
Montreal
-
WEATHER Heat wave set to hit Quebec next week
After a relatively temperate week in Montreal and across Quebec, it's about to get sticky, sweaty and become a swear-word-inducing hot mess next week.
-
Quebec doctors will now receive annual premium of $100 per patient in new GAP deal
Family physicians now receive a premium of $100 per patient annually when they are registered through Quebec's front-line access desk (GAP), a reduction of $20 each.
-
Victims of workplace harassment, sexual violence can get free legal counsel in Quebec
Quebec has announced $2.4 million over four years to cover the legal expenses for people who file claims of psychological harassment or sexual violence in the workplace.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Central Park area earlier this week.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Which streets will be shut down for Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.
Edmonton
-
Teen sexually assaulted at Edmonton encampment, police believe there may be more victims
A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents at two Edmonton homeless camps and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton, central Alberta
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions.
-
Calgary
-
Use of force in 2022 fatal police-involved shooting was 'necessary': ASIRT
A newly released report details the events that led up to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary in 2022, and rules that officers’ use of force was necessary.
-
'The taps will run dry': Calgary mayor issues bleak warning as city reaches threshold
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
-
Regina
-
-
'He killed her': Sask. Judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Vancouver
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in B.C. porta-potty shooting
A Mountie who shot and injured a man who had been hiding in a portable toilet in West Kelowna has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by British Columbia's police oversight agency.
-
Richmond RCMP seek witnesses after man attacked, robbed by masked gang
Mounties in Richmond, B.C., are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was reportedly attacked and robbed by a group of up to eight masked assailants.
-
B.C. establishes largest provincial park in a decade to protect threatened caribou
A major provincial park expansion will create a protection zone of almost 2,000 square kilometres for caribou and other species in northeastern British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Atlantic
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in New Brunswick, rainy start to the weekend
The northwest of New Brunswick will get into some afternoon sunny breaks Friday. As the sun shines through, warmth and humidity builds, creating a buoyant atmosphere favourable for thunderstorms.
-
-
N.S. RCMP charge driver for allegedly going 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone
A 17-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly going double the posted speed limit in Brooklyn, N.S., last week.
N.L.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.