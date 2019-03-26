

CTV Windsor





Windsor will be launching a pilot project to test bike sharing.

A final feasibility study was presented to council, recommending the city hire a private operator to run the bike sharing program.

“It is exciting,” says bike sharing consultant Brian Patterson. “I think bike share opens up a number of new possibilities to extend the reach of transit, to provide more transportation options and to get people traveling in healthy active ways."

The project will include 450 bicycles positioned across the city, covering about 22 kilometres in central Windsor.

Councillors also pushed for language to make the program 'equitable and accessible' to all user groups.

The city hopes to roll the pilot out sometime in 2020.