Bike sharing in Windsor to be tested in pilot project
Tourists sit on bikes that are available as part of a bike share program in New York Monday, May 27, 2013. (AP / Frank Franklin II)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 10:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 10:25AM EDT
Windsor will be launching a pilot project to test bike sharing.
A final feasibility study was presented to council, recommending the city hire a private operator to run the bike sharing program.
“It is exciting,” says bike sharing consultant Brian Patterson. “I think bike share opens up a number of new possibilities to extend the reach of transit, to provide more transportation options and to get people traveling in healthy active ways."
The project will include 450 bicycles positioned across the city, covering about 22 kilometres in central Windsor.
Councillors also pushed for language to make the program 'equitable and accessible' to all user groups.
The city hopes to roll the pilot out sometime in 2020.