A Chatham cannabis operation is giving notice it is open for bidding.

AgMedica Bioscience is a licensed cannabis producer that is permitted to cultivate, produce, distribute, and sell dried cannabis flower, pre-rolled cannabis, cannabis soft gel capsules, cannabis oil, extracts, edibles and topicals.

On Jan. 3, the court authorized and directed AgMedica to undertake a Sale and Investment Solicitation Process.

AgMedica currently supplies the Canadian and Australian markets, and has forged strategic partnerships with various organizations around the world.

All qualified interested parties will be provided with an opportunity to participate in the SISP.

The company said in a news release, the SISP is intended to solicit interest in a restructuring and/or refinancing of AgMedica's business, or a sale of the assets and/or the business of AgMedica on a going concern basis.

It may include, a merger, reorganization, recapitalization, primary equity issuance or other similar transaction.

The SISP Process is a two-phased process with the Phase 1 Bid Deadline set for March 20, 2020.