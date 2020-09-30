WINDSOR, ONT. -- Five people are facing charges after Chatham-Kent police seized $36,000 in suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed two search warrants on Wellington Street East and Gray Street on Tuesday.

Stacy Ritchie, 36, of Chatham was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession. She was released pending a future court date of Dec. 3.

Brian Vandusen, 42, of Chatham was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of Dec. 3.

Michael Moody, 37, of Chatham was arrested and charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Michael Teare, 43, of Bothwell was arrested and charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Oct. 29.

Cheryl Kovats, 37, of Harwich Township was arrested and charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. She was released pending a future court date of Oct. 29.