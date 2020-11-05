WINDSOR, ONT. -- Look away beer lovers, a collision involving three tractor-trailers has left beer spilled all over Highway 3 in Windsor, Ont. as hundreds of cans were scattered in the crash.

Provincial police were called to Highway 3 and EC Row Parkway for a collision involving three tractor-trailers during rush hour Thursday morning.

A photo released by OPP shows hundreds of beer cans tossed across the roadway as the shipment was damaged in the crash.

Police say there will be delays in the area as clean-up will take several hours.

Despite the temptation to head on down and "help" with the clean-up, the public is asked to avoid the area.

There have been no injuries reported in the crash.