A Chatham-based cannabis producer has received approval from Health Canada for a major expansion.

AgMedica Bioscience will add a dozen more flowering rooms and triple its production at the Riverview facility as part of Phase 2 of its expansion.

Management says this expansion will increase the cultivation capacity of the facility to between 26,000 and 30,000 kilograms annually.

“Receipt of this approval represents another key milestone in AgMedica’s path toward becoming a global leader in the development and commercialization of cannabis and cannabis-derived products designed to support client health and wellness,” the company said in a news release issued Thursday.

There is no word on the cost of the expansion.