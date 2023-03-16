Bargaining to resume in Windsor Salt conflict

Deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, striking Windsor Salt workers are one day short of a month on the picket line.

“There has not been any bargaining over the last four weeks,” said Eric Brown, a member of the union’s bargaining committee.

250 workers have been picketing since Feb. 17 and members of the union's bargaining committee said they have yet to sit down with the company since before they walked out.

“We just want to be met at the table and we want something that's fair and we have obviously different interpretations of what a fair collective agreement is,” he said.

A rally was held in front of Windsor City Hall as union leaders showed their support.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195 addressed the crowd.

“These people working and making the money for you, share it with them," he said. "We call you back on the table.”

Unions also gathered seeking help from municipal and upper levels of government.

"They need to make sure they're out there," said Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444.

Another speaker at the rally encouraged Mayor Drew Dilkens to come down from his office to show support and help get the company back to the table with the bargaining committee.

Dilkens did find time after an event off site to address rally-goers.

“Someone sent the pictures and said I'm coming right back because I wanted to talk to you folks,” Dilkens told an approving group.

He explained to them that he has spoken to the company and upper levels of government about finding a resolution.

“We're very supportive of Windsor Salt and we know that they're only successful when workers are working and we want to see a resolution to this as soon as possible and I conveyed that to the company that I hope they can get back to the table and find a resolution ASAP,” he said.

Reaching out may have had an impact. In a joint statement late Thursday afternoon, the union and company announced a return to the bargaining table. They'll resume negotiations next Wednesday.

For workers like Jesse Hubley, who has a family of five, this is a good turn of events as he and his colleagues’ battle for their livelihood and families.

“We want to take a stand and tell them we want our jobs. We [want to] work for you,” he said. “We don't need you to bring in contract workers to take over our jobs we're faithfully doing.”