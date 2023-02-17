Union members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action on Friday
A bounty of issues were among the reasons why union members at the Windsor Salt mine began legal strike action at midnight on Friday, Unifor said in a release.
According to a release from Unifor, Locals 1959 and 240 began legal strike action at midnight on Feb. 17 due to a grievance over “concessionary demands for contracting out work,” among other issues.
"When the employer comes with concessions and schemes to bust the union, Unifor members are going to fight back every time," said Lana Payne, Unifor national president. "Workers at Windsor Salt have the full backing of our union."
Windsor Salt was originally purchased by Stone Canyon Industries, a U.S.-based private holding firm, in 2021. This is the first round of bargaining to take place since then.
Unifor said negotiations stalled as the company's representatives refused to discuss monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.
“Their intent is clear: the company wants to weaken the union and populate the mine with more insecure and generally lower-paying jobs," said Bill Wark, president of Local 1959. "We can have good faith discussions on wage increases, but we will not allow the company to weaken union protections in the workplace. It's a non-starter."
Unifor represents workers across three units of the mine. Local 240 represents office workers while Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.
Nearly 250 unionized workers at the mine will be on strike.
"This company has relied on workers to show up day in and day out for the last three years while they made profits, and now they refuse to negotiate with the union unless we accept their concessions," said Jodi Nesbitt, president of Local 240.
